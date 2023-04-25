Did Ed Sheeran steal Marvin Gaye's tune? Here's what the trial is about

A federal court in Manhattan began the jury selection process for the trial involving a music copyright claim against Ed Sheeran. According to the accusation, Sheeran copied the tune from Marvin Gaye's soul classic "Let's Get It On" for his Grammy-winning song "Thinking Out Loud." Ed Sheeran is anticipated to give a witness statement at the trial, which is now in its early stages. The complaint has been postponed numerous times since Marvin Gaye initially filed it in 2017.