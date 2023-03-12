Determination by Russia to capture Bakhmut

Russian forces have made progress in their campaign to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine - the focus of the war’s longest ground battle--- but their assault will be difficult to sustain without more significant personnel losses, this is according to British military officials. The U.K. Defense Ministry said in its latest assessment that military units from the kremlin-controlled Wagner group have seized most of eastern Bakhmut, with a river flowing through the city now marking the front line of the fighting. What does this advance by Russia mean for the war? WION's Eric Njoka speaks to Maj. John Spencer (Retd) who is the chairman of Urban Warfare Studies, Madison Policy Forum.