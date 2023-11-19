Decoding future property landscape

We delve into the impact of Gen AI on real estate, exploring how it's reshaping customer engagement, revolutionizing property design, and creating new revenue streams. Generative AI, or Gen AI, has emerged as a catalyst for transformation in an industry traditionally known for its slow adoption of cutting-edge technologies. With mountains of proprietary and third-party data at their disposal, real estate professionals are now at the precipice of leveraging Gen AI to revolutionize the way they operate. This shift, fueled by the creative and open-ended nature of Gen AI, holds the promise of generating significant value.