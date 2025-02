Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is increasingly facing challenges. As President Donald Trump's government efficiency czar, Musk is making more enemies, with Trump loyalists disillusioned and Canadians petitioning to revoke his citizenship. Tesla sales have halved in Europe, and Musk is not even leading the new Department of Government Efficiency, initially believed to be his creation. Is this the beginning of the end for Musk?