Debt crisis in China's real estate sector

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 12:35 PM IST
As China’s private developers struggle to meet their debt repayments, concerns are growing over the potential ripple effects on local-level government finances. Country Garden, the country's largest developer, has sounded the alarm, stating it may not be able to meet its offshore debt obligations.

