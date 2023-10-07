Dead butt syndrome: Prevent & activate your glutes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
One of the consequences of a sedentary lifestyle is the 'Dead Butt Syndrome'. Understand the condition caused by prolonged sitting and prevent it with actionable tips. From standing desks to targeted exercises, take simple steps to avoid letting your posterior go dormant.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos