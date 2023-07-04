Dagalo's RSF accused of ethnic cleansing in west Darfur

The civil war that is raging in Sudan has almost disappeared from the global headlines. But that does not mean that the fighting in the troubled nation has stopped. There are now troubling reports that are emerging from West Darfur where the rebel RSF forces are again being accused of ethnic cleansing. Remember, 20 years ago, the Janjaweed Militia, from which the rapid support forces had emerged had wreaked terrible violence on the people in Darfur. And now, an estimated 5000 people have been killed and over 8000 others have been injured in the capital of West Darfur in a war that has been described as the battle of the generals. So why is the civil war in Sudan increasingly acquiring an ethnic dimension