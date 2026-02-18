/Cuba Fuel Crisis: UN Raises Alarm Over Fuel Shortage, Drug War Strain

The United Nations says it is “very concerned” and is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in Havana, where mounting fuel shortages and economic strain are disrupting daily life. Trash is piling up across the capital as fuel supplies run dry, crippling municipal services and intensifying public frustration. Cuban authorities insist they remain a committed partner of the United States in the fight against drug trafficking. Officials describe Havana as a “containing wall in the sea” against cocaine shipments moving through the Caribbean corridor.