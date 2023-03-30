COVID-19 cases rise: India records 2,151 new cases in last 24 hours

COVID-19 cases are rising again in India. The Union health ministry's updated data on Wednesday (March 29) showed that India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, which is the highest in five months. The active cases increased to 11,903. In India, the Covid death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities. Maharashtra recorded three fatalities, one was recorded in Karnataka and three were reconciled by Kerala.