Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 03, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Around 20 royal fans and their pet corgis gathered to walk their dogs outside the palace in central London to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year after her death. Corgis were the late queen's constant companions since she was a child, and Elizabeth owned around 30 throughout her life.

