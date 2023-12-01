LIVE TV

COP28 summit in Dubai: India offers to host climate talks in 2028 | World News | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to constructive talks and cooperation for a sustainable future at the COP-28 Summit in Paris.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos