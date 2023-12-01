videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
COP28 summit in Dubai: India offers to host climate talks in 2028 | World News | WION
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 01, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was looking forward to constructive talks and cooperation for a sustainable future at the COP-28 Summit in Paris.
trending now
COP28 Summit: World leaders gather to discuss ways to climate change
Russia deploys new troops in Kherson region, likely deploying 104th Guard Airborne division: Report
Israel-Hamas war: Israel intercepts Hamas rockets | Netanyahu: Hamas violated terms of truce deal
PM Modi speaks at COP28 summit in Dubai, says 'India has vouched for Hydrogen as alternate fuel'
Kashmir sees season's first snowfall in tourist spots
recommended videos
Scientists create tiny living robots from human cells
NASA satellites discover a 6-planet in-sync solar system
'FRIENDS' witness significant rise post death of Matthew Perry
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto to become next President, was hated & feared 25 years ago | WION
Israel-Hamas war: Deadly fighting resumes in Gaza as truce expires
recommended videos
Scientists create tiny living robots from human cells
NASA satellites discover a 6-planet in-sync solar system
'FRIENDS' witness significant rise post death of Matthew Perry
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto to become next President, was hated & feared 25 years ago | WION