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Colombo test ends in a draw after Sonal Dinusha heroics

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 13:35 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 13:35 IST
Sonal Dinusha helped Sri Lanka save the test match in Colombo and deal a blow to India's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship Final.

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