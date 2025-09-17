LOGIN
Colombia’s President Petro Lashes Out At Trump Administration Over Drug War Designation

Published: Sep 17, 2025, 18:36 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 18:36 IST
On Tuesday, Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized the U.S. government after Colombia was added— for the first time in 30 years— to a list of countries not cooperating in the fight against drugs

