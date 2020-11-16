Co-founder of BIONTECH tells about another ray of hope in fight against COVID-19

Nov 16, 2020, 09.00 PM(IST)
Co-founder of BIONTECH Prof.Ugur Sahin tells that everything will get normal by winter 2021, the professor said that the vaccine will show results in summer 2021 and normalcy could return in winter 2021
