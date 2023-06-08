CNN Chairman and CEO Chris Licht quits

Chris Licht the Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of US television giant CNN will leave the TV network after a brief one-year tenure. His tenure at CNN has been anything but smooth in the TV Network's own words. His tumultuous tenure was marked by layoffs, shrinking profits, historically low ratings, the firing of two anchors, and rock bottom employee morale. The final nail in the coffin was his seemed to be a 15,000-word profile in the Atlantic titled 'Inside the Meltdown at CNN'.