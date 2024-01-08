Claudine Gay plagiarism row: Bill Ackman's wife apologises for plagiarism in her dissertation
Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman has ignited a political storm with his accusations of anti-Semitism and plagiarism against Claudine Gay, Harvard's first Black president. Known for founding Pershing Square Capital Management, Ackman's high-profile financial manoeuvres have seen both significant gains and losses. His recent alignment with conservative groups has sparked criticism and accusations of racial bias in his campaign against Gay.