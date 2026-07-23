/CJP escalates agitation after fresh Delhi clashes | students demand education minister's resignation

The NEET paper leak protests intensified in New Delhi after fresh clashes erupted between protesters and police near Jantar Mantar. The CJP-led agitation has vowed to continue until the Education Minister resigns. Several police personnel were reportedly injured as protesters clashed with security forces. Activist Sonam Wangchuk has also outlined key demands, including justice for students, compensation for affected families, and accountability over the exam paper leak issue. Parliament remains deadlocked over the timing and format of the debate on the NEET controversy.