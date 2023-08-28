Chinese vessel Shi Yan 6 to reach Sri Lanka on October 25th

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka's defence ministry has given the green light for the Chinese research vessel to dock at its ports. The Vessel named Shi Yan 6 is due to reach the island nation on October 25th and will be involved in research operations for a period of 17 days.

