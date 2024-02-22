China to miss all of its main climate goals for 2025: Report

China has pledged to bring its carbon dioxide emissions to a peak by 2030 and to net zero by 2060. Under the Paris climate agreement, Beijing has also committed to a series of stepping-stone targets. This includes ensuring that by 2025, 20 percent of its energy comes from alternatives to fossil fuels. However, as per a report by the Finland-based centre for energy and Clean Air Research, all of these targets are severely off-track after 2023.