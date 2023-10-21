China tightens its policy graphite exports citing national security

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
In a surprising move aimed at safeguarding its national security, China has announced new export permits for certain graphite products. As the world's leading graphite producer and exporter, china refines over 90% of the global graphite supply, a critical material used in electric vehicle battery anodes.

