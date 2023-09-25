China set to build giant chip factory using particle accelerator

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
A particle accelerator that is about the size of two basketball courts, measuring between 100 and 150 meters (328–492 ft) in circumference, is currently being planned. The electron beam from the accelerator will be converted into an excellent source of light for scientific research and on-site chip production.

