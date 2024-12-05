China has announced sanctions against 13 U.S. defense companies, including firms specializing in drones and artificial intelligence, along with six top executives. The move comes in response to arms sales to Taiwan, which Beijing vehemently opposes. As Taiwan's primary foreign defense supplier, the United States maintains its support for the island, despite China's stance that Taiwan is a breakaway province. These sanctions mark Beijing's latest effort to push back against U.S.-Taiwan relations. Watch to know more!