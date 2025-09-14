Charlie Kirk Murder: Did Tyler Robinson Kill Charlie Kirk For His 'Transgender Partner'? | WION Originals Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, was named as the suspect in the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. He was turned in by his own father after the FBI released a video showing him escaping by jumping off a roof at Utah Valley University. Reports now suggest that Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old accused shooter, may have been driven by personal reasons tied to a romantic relationship.