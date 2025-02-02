A California-based snack company, Cal Yee Farm LLC, has issued a recall for several chocolate and yogurt-covered products after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) classified them under Class I, the highest risk level. The recall follows the discovery of undeclared allergens, including milk, soy, wheat, sesame, synthetic dye, and almonds, in some of the company's products. These allergens could potentially trigger severe allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Watch in for more details!