BRICS Summit 2023: Brazil President Lula Da Silva on Ukraine war: We all deserve to live in peace

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa from one of the world's most important economic blocks the BRICS heads of State and Government Summit in South Africa's Johannesburg seek to widen its influence. Brazil President Lula Da Silva talked about Russia-Ukraine war and said, "We can not remain indifferent to the deaths and destruction of the war".

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos