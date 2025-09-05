LOGIN
BREAKING | Setback for Starmer: Rayner quits

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 17:56 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 17:56 IST
Angela Rayner resigned from the government Friday after admitting underpaying property taxes, compounding a dismal year for Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

