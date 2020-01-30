LIVE TV
Coronavirus: First confirmed case in India, Kerala student tested positive
Breaking News: India Confirms First Coronavirus Case
Jan 30, 2020, 04.00 PM(IST)
India has confirmed its first case of the new Coronavirus. A student from the southern Indian state of Kerala has tested positive for the virus. The patient is a student at Wuhan University in China who recently returned to India.