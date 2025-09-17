LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking: King Charles greets the Trumps | UK rolls out the royal carpet for Trump

Breaking: King Charles greets the Trumps | UK rolls out the royal carpet for Trump

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 17, 2025, 17:36 IST | Updated: Sep 17, 2025, 17:36 IST
Breaking: King Charles greets the Trumps | UK rolls out the royal carpet for Trump
Trump In UK: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle.

Trending Topics

trending videos