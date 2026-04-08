/BREAKING: JD Vance Breaks Silence on Iran Ceasefire | US VP in Hungary Amid Tensions

Published: Apr 08, 2026, 16:45 IST | Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 16:45 IST
U.S. Vice President JD Vance has called the Iran ceasefire “fragile,” warning that the situation could shift at any moment. Speaking during his visit to Hungary, Vance hinted at urgent diplomatic efforts as Washington pushes for lasting peace. With Islamabad emerging as a key venue, high-stakes in-person talks with Iran could be on the horizon. The world now watches closely as tensions remain high and negotiations enter a critical phase.