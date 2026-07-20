/Breaking: CJP makes three demands from the government

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has made three demands from the Central Government as part of their ongoing protests. These demands are: - Immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk from Safdarjung Hospital. - Resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. - Rs 1 crore compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide following the NEET 2026 paper leak. These demands were presented during a meeting with Union Minister JP Nadda, where the CJP representatives reiterated their demands and appealed for the government to address their concerns. The CJP has been leading protests against alleged irregularities in competitive exams and has been demanding accountability from the government.