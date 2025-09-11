Live TV
LOGIN
v
logout
Live TV
Latest
World
India
Business
Entertainment
Hollywood
Bollywood
Sports
Cricket
Football
Opinions
videos
Photos
Webstory
TV Show
Lifestyle
Science
Tech
Wion
/
Videos
/
Breaking: Charlie Kirk: Trump Ally Shot Dead in Utah; FBI Pledges 'Full Resources'
Breaking: Charlie Kirk: Trump Ally Shot Dead in Utah; FBI Pledges 'Full Resources'
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Sep 11, 2025, 08:06 IST
| Updated:
Sep 11, 2025, 08:06 IST
Charlie Kirk: A prominent conservative activist and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, during a public speaking event at Utah Valley University, Utah.
Trending Topics
charlie krik
donald trump
wion
wion news
trending videos
Red Sea Cable Cuts After Houthi Attack on Israel Airport
Breaking: PM Modi replies to Trump's post on trade talks between India & US
Russia-Ukraine War: Putin Drops Glide Bombs; Russian Jets Devastate Eastern Ukraine
China launches new remote sensing satellite, Yaogan-45 lifts off from Hainan site
Inside Alaska, once a Russian territory | Decoding America’s Arctic ambitions
Putin Drops Glide Bombs; Russian Jets Devastate Eastern Ukraine
North Korea's Kim Jong Un Oversees ICBM Engine Test
UK Says Israel Not Committing Genocide In Gaza, But Casualties Are 'Utterly Appalling'
Nepal Protests: "This Is Every Nepali’s Fight!" Says Nepali Protesters On Government Collapse
'Bring them home': Emotional protest in Tel Aviv for hostages in Gaza
Pulwama attack in terror financing report, FATF says Amazon & PayPal used by terrorists
Thailand's Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra To Jail For One Year
Nepal Unrest: Three Police Officers Killed In Koteshwor, Kathmandu Airport Shut
India-Pakistan tensions: Did Baba Vanga predict the India-Pakistan conflict?
French PM Resigns, Macron Left With No Good Options
Nepal protests: KP Sharma Oli resigns, Nepal army chief & president discuss forming a government
BREAKING | IDF Says Ballistic Missile Launched From Yemen Towards Israel
U.S-China Ties: Trump Vows U.S. is Going to Have Great Relationship with China
Russia Ukraine peace talks | 'We count on India': Zelensky sends 'heartfelt' reply to Modi
Israeli Attack On Qatar | Nepal: 3 Policemen Lynched | France Political Crisis
Us vs Venezuela: Hegseth tells troops off Puerto Rico: ‘This isn’t training’
Nepal Army To Take Charge After PM, Key Ministers Resign As Protests Spiral
Breaking: Nepal Violence: Death Toll Rises to 22, Hundreds Injured
Israel strikes Qatar: Netanyahu attacks Doha, Qatar condemns 'cowardly' attack
Russia vs USA: Moscow overpowers Washington three to one | Ukraine's deadliest hour
US-China: undersea shadow war escalates between superpowers
Russia-Ukraine War: Medvedev Accuses Finland Of Preparing For War
Avalanche strikes Siachen Glacier in Ladakh, Three soldiers dead
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Protesters Torch Houses Of Political Leaders
Israel-Hamas war: Netanyahu says he ordered strikes in response to shooting in Jerusalem
Doda Cloudburst: 4 Dead In J&K After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Floods, Damages Houses
Coca-Cola Sales Drop In West Asia After Boycott Calls Over Gaza
Nuclear-powered icebreaker | Why Arctic matters for Russia
Nepal Protests: Unrest Intensifies As Protesters Torch Homes Of Elite, Army Urges Calm
London tube strike intensifies: When will it end?
Greece faces a demographic disaster: population collapse, country on brink
Gaza's Deadly July: Starvation & Death | Israel-Gaza War | WION Wideangle
US-China Submarine Race Ignites!
China: Tianjin Lights Up Ahead of SCO Summit | Light Show Along the Haihe River
Turkiye's CHP leader questions independence of judiciary
Russia-Ukraine attack: Ukraine says Russian strikes targeted civilians during pension disbursement
Elusive street artist Banksy's identity to be revealed?
CP Radhakrishnan Elected As India's 15th Vice President
Nepal protests reignite: Calls for Oli's resignation intensify
Brazil's Supreme Court Set To Begin Voting To Decide Fate Of Jair Bolsonaro
Instagram's New 'Stalking' Feature | Instagram's Big Shift
Nepal Protests: All You Need To Know About Protests Against Politicians' Children