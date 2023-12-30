LIVE TV

Brazil pays tributes to Pele one year after his death

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Brazilians paid tribute to football great Pele on his first anniversary of death on Friday. Pele, who won the World Cup three times, died at the age of 82 due to colon cancer.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos