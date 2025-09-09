LOGIN
Boris files: UK Ex-PM accused of turning office into profit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 09, 2025, 22:36 IST | Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 22:36 IST
Leaked documents, called the “Boris Files,” suggest former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have used his office and contacts for personal gain. Allegations include lobbying foreign officials, earning £5.1M from paid speeches, and potentially misusing taxpayer-funded allowance (PDCA). The Guardian investigated the leaks, sparking calls from politicians and watchdogs to suspend his allowances and review post-office rules. Johnson has not commented.

