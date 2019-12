Bollywood superstar and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday (December 29), was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Indian President Ram Nath Kovind. After accepting the award, Bachchan said, "When my name was announced for the award, there rose a doubt in my heart. I thought, is this a sign indicating that I have done enough and that it is time for me to sit at home and rest? There's still work left which I have to complete." #WION #AmitabhBachchan #Bollywood