Blinken, Lavrov set for fresh talks on Ukraine crisis a day after heated UNSC exchange

Feb 01, 2022, 08:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is all set for fresh talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the Ukraine crisis. This comes a day after the two sides lashed out at each other in a heated discussion at the UNSC.
