Big Boost for BJP as it eyes Congress bastions | Opposition Bloc hit by shocking betrayals

Tuesday's Rajya Sabha polls saw defections that dealt a major blow to the Congress party. This has boosted the prospects of PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, as India heads to the polls in the coming summer. The ruling party BJP got Samajwadi Party MLAs from the state of U.P., to vote against their party and for BJP. The defections aided BJP, in securing 8 out of 10 seats in the upper house, from the state of U.P. Three SP lawmakers from the Amethi-Raebareli region, also defected to support BJP, challenging the congress bastion. One setback after another shows there is a lack of unity in the mega-opposition alliance. Can the opposition afford any more setbacks?