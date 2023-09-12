Biden's visit to Hanoi sparks tech & aviation deals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
The historic summit between the United States and Vietnam is making waves in the world of technology, aviation, and innovation. Executives from tech giants such as Google, Intel, Marvell, and aviation leader Boeing were among the attendees. The agenda focused on the vietnam-u.S. Innovation & Investment Summit, highlighting the deepening cooperation in cloud computing, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos