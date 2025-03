Belgium foreign minister Maxime Prévot, who is on a visit to Delhi has termed India as a big 'opportunity' for businesses from his country. The foreign minister is part of an Economic mission from Belgium led by Princess Astrid to India. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal he said, "India is an amazing country. It is not just the biggest democracy, but is country for large opportunity." Belgium is one of the largest trade partners of India in the European Union. During the visit over 20 MoUs were signed. The foreign minister also spoke about war in Ukraine. He said that his country will "stand with Ukraine"