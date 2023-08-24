Barbie to get new post-credits scene

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Despite massive box-office success, Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' has hit a roadblock in many parts of the world. From opening to poor box-office numbers in South Korea to being banned in Kuwait, it turns out that being a billionaire is not enough for 'Barbie'.

