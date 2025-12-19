LOGIN
Bangladesh: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After 2024 Uprising Leader's Death

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 19, 2025, 19:34 IST | Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 19:34 IST
Chaos grips Bangladesh following the death of the 2024 uprising leader. Protests and violence have erupted across major cities, with authorities struggling to contain unrest.

