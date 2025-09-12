/Bangladesh Power Imports From India Surge By 70% in Jan-July Amid Blackouts | WION

Bangladesh is boosting power imports from India and output from fuel oil-fired power plants in a scramble to meet rising electricity demand as it grapples with constraints on gas supply and coal plant maintenance, industry officials and analysts say. Power imports, mainly from an Adani Power-run (ADAN.NS), opens new tab coal-fired plant in eastern India, rose 70% in the seven months through July and helped satisfy most of the rising demand, government data showed.