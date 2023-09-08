Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in Delhi; Energy & food security to be key issues

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
Multiple bilateral are set up for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit. A day ahead of the summit one such bilateral is set to take place between Prime Minister Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

