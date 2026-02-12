/Bangladesh Elections: Polls After 2024 Uprising, Hasina's Ouster; 127 Million Voters, 299 Seats

Nearly 12.7 crore Bangladeshi citizens are eligible to vote today in the high-stakes 13th Parliamentary election, which is expected to mark the country's transition after the 2024 student-led uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina’s 15-year rule. Voting will be held across 299 seats of the parliament today in a two-way contest between the mainstream Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and an alliance of student leaders and Islamist groups led by Jamat-e-Islami.