LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Bangladesh Election: Tarique Rahman’s Party Leads with 212 Seats | BNP Ahead in Bangladesh Election

Bangladesh Election: Tarique Rahman’s Party Leads with 212 Seats | BNP Ahead in Bangladesh Election

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Feb 13, 2026, 10:00 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 10:00 IST
Bangladesh Election: Tarique Rahman’s Party Leads with 212 Seats | BNP Ahead in Bangladesh Election
Counting trends from Bangladesh’s 2026 parliamentary elections show Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leading with 212 seats out of 300 in the Jatiya Sangsad. The Islamist rival, Jamaat-e-Islami, trails far behind, signaling a potential landslide victory for BNP. Millions of citizens participated in this historic election, the first since the 2024 Gen Z-driven uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. Analysts say this result represents a major political shift and could restore stability in Bangladesh.

Trending Topics

trending videos