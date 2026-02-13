/Bangladesh Election: Tarique Rahman’s Party Leads with 212 Seats | BNP Ahead in Bangladesh Election

Counting trends from Bangladesh’s 2026 parliamentary elections show Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leading with 212 seats out of 300 in the Jatiya Sangsad. The Islamist rival, Jamaat-e-Islami, trails far behind, signaling a potential landslide victory for BNP. Millions of citizens participated in this historic election, the first since the 2024 Gen Z-driven uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina’s tenure. Analysts say this result represents a major political shift and could restore stability in Bangladesh.