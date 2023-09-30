Balochistan bomb blasts: Blasts kill at least 57, injures 100

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
In Pakistan, there have been three blasts that have rocked the country. The explosions have claimed at least 57 lives and over 100 people have been injured because of two suicide bombings happened in the city of Hangu, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

