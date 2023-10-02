Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict: Baku has rejected Yerevan's accusations of ethnic cleansing

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
United Nations Mission visited Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday after almost the entire ethnic Armenian population fled since Baku recaptured the Breakaway Enclave. Well, it marks the first time in about 30 years that the international body has gained access to the region.

