Ashes: Was Bairstow's dismissal against the spirit of the game?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 09:40 PM IST
It's not often that cricket almost results in a diplomatic feud. Earlier this week, a controversial wicket at the Ashes had the Prime Ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom taking a dig at each other. It all began with English batsman Jonny Bairstow’s dismissal. Vikram Chandra brings you the story.

