Armed men kill over 50 in Burkina Faso, no group has claimed responsibility

Published: Jun 14, 2022, 11:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
At least 50 civilians were killed by armed men in a rural district of northern Burkina Faso close to the border with Nigeria, this is one of the bloodiest clashes since the military coup in January.
