/Apple Marks 50 Years: From Garage Startup To Global Tech Giant

From a garage start-up to one of the world's most influential tech giants, a new museum in Utrecht traces 50 years of Apple. The immersive space recreates the early days of Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak, and walks visitors through decades of innovation. Featuring more than 5,000 items, the exhibition showcases everything from early computers and colourful iMacs to the devices that reshaped modern life, including the iPod and the iPhone.