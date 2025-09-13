LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Anti-Immigration Protesters, Anti-Racism Protesters, Police Clash

Anti-Immigration Protesters, Anti-Racism Protesters, Police Clash

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 23:06 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 23:06 IST
Anti-Immigration Protesters, Anti-Racism Protesters, Police Clash
Tensions flared as anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters clashed in a major demonstration, forcing police to intervene and separate the groups amid rising unrest.

Trending Topics

trending videos